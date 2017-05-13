Scots PGC makes private schooling more accessible

FRESH off the news of a welcome funding boost thanks to this week's Federal Budget, Scots PGC College has dropped some news of its own by announcing a cut of up to 40% in school fees.

Principal Simon Shepherd said the funding increase allowed them to make necessary changes to make the school more affordable and more accessible to local families.

"Education inflation has grown by a rate of up to four times that of ordinary inflation over the last 10 years,” he said.

"Private education has grown more and more expensive and grown away from what people believe is affordable.

"We commissioned research that indicated Scots PGC started to become unaffordable for local area families about nine years ago.”

Mr Shepherd said school management began re-examining the college's affordability 12 months ago.

"This funding boost has helped the process,” he said.

"Many things have led to a downturn in enrolments and in boarding numbers.

"Seventy per cent of our students are from the local area.

"Drought, rural hardship and depopulation have driven boarder numbers down right across Australia.

"Transportation means families that once chose boarding can now commute in some cases, say from Clifton or Stanthorpe.”

Mr Shepherd said the school had to learn to operate more frugally.

"We've had to review our expenditure and make cutbacks,” he said.

"The response to our fee cut has been overwhelming.

"Within our research, the majority of locals surveyed said they would consider a Scots PGC education were it more affordable.

"So this fee cut brings this fantastic school within reach and provides another option for locals.”

Mr Shepherd said the benefits of cheaper private schooling were attractive.

"We employ teachers of a very high quality, at present we have more teachers with masters degrees than in recent history,” he said.

"There are smaller class sizes and a fully integrated outdoor education program and we're a school that actively engages within the local community.

"And as far as we know, we have the only co-educational school-based pipes and drums band in Queensland and one of very few in the country.”

Mr Shepherd said increased funding for schools on a needs basis as outlined in the Federal Budget was a highly commendable action.

"However, the funding of non-government schools by Federal Government is something that is not as transparent as it may first seem,” he said.

"The recent school funding estimator released by the Federal Government has given great transparency around the level of federal funding that both state and non-state schools receive.

"The level of state funding is not included in this tool and it is from this that state schools receive the overwhelming majority of their funding and non-state schools a far smaller proportion of their funding.”