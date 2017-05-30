Scots PGC students chat with our Governor-General

RARE OPPORTUNITY: Scots PGC students Amelia Meek, Evie King, teacher Michael Keevers, Lesego Liebenberg and Samuel Proudlove after their Skype chat with Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

A CLASSROOM of Scots PGC students had a rare opportunity when they secured an invitation to Skype chat with Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove last week.

Students from Year 8 and 10 humanities classes spent a half hour chatting to His Excellency, asking some prearranged questions about his role and the history behind the job he holds.

Head of humanities at Scots PGC Michael Keevers said it was the perfect opportunity for the students to see democracy in action.

"They are going to have the chance to speak one-on-one to a person in a very challenging role and find out how Australia governs itself,” he said.

"After the Governor- General's visit for our 150th Warwick Show, the school received an email from his office asking if we'd like to take part in a chat with him.

"So we registered our interest and were accepted.

"The program concerns his wish to communicate closely with students across the country.”

Mr Keevers said they sent the Governor-General some information about the school and a list of questions the students would ask.

"Then we had a quick practice session with the Sir Peter's press secretary last week.”

Year 10 student Lesego Liebenberg said it was a great opportunity to find out more about the Governor-General.

"I want to see what he enjoys about his job and how often he speaks to the Queen,” she said.

During the 30-minute chat students asked Sir Peter a range of questions about his job, how his Army career prepared him for the role, what he finds enjoyable and satisfying about the job, his sense of the Australian history surrounding his role and the most difficult parts of his job.

The Governor-General answered all the questions happily and in depth, at times showing off his wit.

When talking about his reserve powers that enable him to sack a minister or an entire government, he remarked that he "hoped like billy-o he'd never have to use them”.