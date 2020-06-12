Menu
PM blasts protestors, says overseas students return soon

Sherele Moody
by
12th Jun 2020 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:03 PM
PRIME MINISTER Scott Morrison has demanded refugee and Black Lives Matter protestors hold off on planned weekend rallies, saying there "shouldn't be a double standard" for Australians when it comes to social distancing.

He is giving an update on the COVID-10 situation across Australia.

"The medical advice is that this is an unsafe thing to do," he said, making it clear it was impossible to make such large gatherings safe.

Last weekend 10s of thousands of people gathered to protest violence against Indigenous Australians, causing widespread outrage.

"It puts not only your own health at risk, but it puts other people's lives at risk," Mr Morrison said at a press conference this afternoon.

"It puts the, in an economic terms because of the risk of a way that could come from these events, it was the livelihoods of other Australians at risk, people's businesses, it was the progress we have been able to make at risk and the very clear message is that people should not attend those events because it is against the health advice to do so.

"And so I would strongly encourage people to exercise that responsibility by not attending those events and respect their fellow Australians by exercising the stability and on the views they wish to express, that they seek to express those in another way.

"This is not about the issue that people are raising, this is about people's health and welfare and I would urge Australians to respect that by not attending those events."

Mr Morrison  has confirmed the Federal Government is working to bring international students to Australia.

"On international students we'll be working closely on states and territories, firstly on a pilot basis, to enable, in a very controlled setting, for international students to be able to come to Australia but only on pre-approved plans for particular institutions worked up between federal authorities and state and territory authorities," he said a few moments ago.

"I'm not suggesting this is going to happen soon. There's still a lot of work to do and that needs to get in place. We've received some very, I think, well thought-through proposals from states as to how this can be done, particularly here in the ACT."

