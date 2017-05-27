Scrapped plans delight Allora

The proposal to change the area around Grainx from a residential to an industrial zoning has been knocked back by Southern Downs Regional Council.

A PROPOSAL to change the zoning around Allora's Grainx facility has been ditched.

Southern Downs Regional Council had proposed to change the zoning on South St and Herbert St from residential to industrial, a classification better suited to the activity at grain processing plant and nearby Denny's Engineering.

But the prospective changes were knocked back by Southern Downs councillors on Wednesday.

The council report stated there had been overwhelming community opposition to the planned rezoning and it was thus appropriate for the land to remain classed as residential.

"Residents feel the proposed rezoning is an attempt to deceive them and give Grainx the ability to run their business 24 hours a day,” the report read.

"Rezoning the land will not silence those complaining about Grainx.”

The council opened the zoning proposals to a period of community consultation in February and March.

During that time, Southern Downs Residents' Action Group deputy chairwoman Jenn Greene-Galloway spearheaded a petition to urge the council not to go ahead with the plans.

Mrs Greene-Galloway said she was glad to see SDRC heed the comments from Allora residents.

"We are extremely happy they didn't go ahead with the zoning changes because they weren't appropriate,” she said.

"There was minimal discussion in Wednesday's meeting - the councillors went with recommendations from staff and the feedback from the community.

"There were some great submissions made and I think if the council hadn't listened to the community they would have been met with a lot of opposition.”

"To hear they were knocked back is a big plus for the community.”

Allora resident Lyn Shields said she and her husband had both signed the petition.

"We all thought council would pass it so I'm very happy to hear they won't be changing the zoning,” Mrs Shields said.