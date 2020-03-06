Scruffy pup finds fur-ever home after lifetime of neglect

SAVE OUR POOCH: Brittney needs help to give her new rescue the life she deserves.

COVERED in sores with matted fur and rotten teeth, Pepper the rescue finally found her forever home in Warwick after a tough life of abuse and neglect.

The challenge of the Maltese cross’ health problems didn’t deter Brittney Dugdale who fell in love at first sight.

“I was in Gympie and I saw there was a dog on Facebook nearby that needed a loving home, so we decided to bring her back to Warwick” she said.

“When I got there I noticed a lot of things were wrong but I just felt really compelled to help her, I couldn’t leave her.”

Angered at the state of abuse and neglect dogs can be subjected to Brittney has said she’ll continue to carry on rescuing her dogs and is determined to get Pepper the care she deserves.

“Looking after a dog is a big responsibility but it’s no excuse for that kind of treatment,” she said.

“Dogs are family and she’s already captured the heart of my partner too, we’ve had her for four days but she’s already family.”

Pepper is desperately in need of dental work, vaccinations and treatment for her irritated skin costing $3000 in total.

“I’ve tried to get her to the vet a few times but I still don’t have enough funds to get her there,” she said.

“She’s such a beautiful natured dog that’s so happy to be loved and I know she can have that home with us the rest of her life.

“She just needs a bit of love and care.”

Miss Dugdale has set up a fundraiser on Facebook to assist with costs for Pepper but so far hasn’t had any luck with donations.

To donate visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/498591424427542/2263833017052714/.