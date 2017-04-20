SDRC bolsters NSW link

UNITED: Queensland and NSW councillors and politicians will meet in Wallangarra today to discuss cross border issues.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council will fortify its relationship with cross-border politicians at a special meeting today.

Wastewater treatment, the New England Hwy upgrade, vehicle registration, and potential road connections between Girraween and Bald Rock National Park are among topics to be tabled at the Cross Border Strategic Alliance meeting at Wallangarra Railway Cafe.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she would be joined by Tenterfield Shire Council Mayor Peter Petty, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, Lismore MP Thomas George, and representatives from the New South Wales and Queensland State Departments of Premier and Cabinet to discuss crossborder issues.

"This alliance is an important strategy to enable issues affecting the cross-border communities of the Southern Downs region and Tenterfield Shire to be highlighted and plans developed to address those issues,” Cr Dobie said.