SDRC call for certainty on TAFE

SUPPORTING SERVICES: Labor candidate Joel Richters is promising no changes to the services provided at South West Tafe under a Palaszczuk Government.

SUPPORTING SERVICES: Labor candidate Joel Richters is promising no changes to the services provided at South West Tafe under a Palaszczuk Government. Contributed

AS THE electoral race ramps up, Southern Downs Regional Council has called on candidates to bring more certainty to the future of South West Tafe.

The Warwick Campus was a talking point at the 2015 election, but Mayor Tracy Dobie said its viability long term was still in question.

"Having further training and education possibilities is incredibly important for our region,” Cr Dobie said.

"It's important for both young people and adults looking to reskill, but for some time there has been uncertainty due to both lack of enrolments and funding.

"Our priority is for the facility but we will also be speaking to staff about the services they provide when we meet next week.”

Labor candidate Joel Richters said there would be no changes to services at the Tafe campus under Labor.

A call to shadow education minister Tracy Davis was not returned.