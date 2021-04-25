SDRC confirms sewage leak into major Warwick waterway

SDRC has confirmed sewerage overflowed from the McEvoy St pump station into at least one major waterway earlier this week. Picture: Tessa Flemming / Warwick Daily News

Southern Downs Regional Council has confirmed another “regrettable” sewage leak in Warwick, only months after waste last flowed into one of the town’s waterways.

It was confirmed on Friday afternoon that sewerage overflowed from the McEvoy St pump station into Bracker Creek due to a break in the sewer rising main.

A SDRC spokeswoman said council officers were responding promptly to the “regrettable” incident, which may have affected Rosenthal Creek as well.

“Following an inquiry from a local resident on Canning St, (SDRC) staff immediately investigated the site and undertook remediation actions once the overflow was discovered to quickly minimise (its) impact,” the spokeswoman said.

“The unfortunate reality is that we have ageing infrastructure across the region that has been ignored for too long, and this council is planning and budgeting to address the issue.”

SDRC was unable to confirm the exact amount of sewage overflow at that stage, but reported all polluted water would be transferred to Warwick Sewerage Treatment Plant for further treatment.

Water samples from Bracker and Rosenthal Creeks have since been sent for laboratory testing and the Department of Environment and Science has been notified.

SDRC has banned residents from swimming and fishing in Bracker Creek or using its water for gardening until further notice.

Several sewage leaks have been reported by the council in 2021 alone, after the McEvoy St pump station was upgraded less than six months ago.

SDRC applied for a further $2 million to pull the region back from what Mayor Vic Pennisi termed the “ageing infrastructure cliff”.

Residents with concerns about the overflow can contact SDRC on 1300 697 372.

