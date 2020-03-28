Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUITE THE ADVENTURE: Freestone woman Olwyn Bauch and friend Nancy de Prada during their trip to the UK.
QUITE THE ADVENTURE: Freestone woman Olwyn Bauch and friend Nancy de Prada during their trip to the UK. Bianca Hrovat
News

SDRC ELECTION: Voices lost to coronavirus crisis

Bianca Hrovat
28th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOT every vote will count during these local government elections, as self-isolated Southern Downs residents struggle to have their voices heard during the coronavirus crisis.

Would-be voters, such as Michelle Wright from Warwick, report upwards of 40 failed calls to the phone polling service at the Queensland Electoral Commission.

Each time, they are met with a frustrating message: There are too many calls, please phone back later.

"I just keep trying, and trying," said Freestone woman Olwyn Mauch.

"It's disappointing because we all have the right to have a vote but we just haven't been able to get through."

Mrs Mauch is self-isolating in Townsville with her friend Nancy de Prada, after the pair recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom.

It was an arduous, week-long journey plagued by the frustration of last-minute flight cancellations and multiple stops.

But the frustration did not end upon stepping onto Australian soil.

For Mrs Mauch, who witnessed social distancing come into full-effect overseas, it was confusing to hear Prime Minister Scott Morrison tell Australians to stay home, and on the other hand, allow the local government elections go ahead.

"All of my family as well, none of them can get out to vote because they're self-isolating to protect vulnerable family members," Mrs Mauch said.

"But if not everyone gets to have their say, how is the election an honest, true and fair representation of the people?

"I think it should have been stopped."

Mrs Mauch said she emailed the electoral commission to request a voting extension or exemption, but has yet to hear back.

In the meantime, she says she's keeping her spirits high with her friend and has not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.

More Stories

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine

        If you don’t vote, expect $133 fine

        Politics Despite great fear over the spread of the coronavirus, the ECQ has warned those who fail to vote in today’s council elections can expect to cop a fine.

        SDRC ELECTIONS: Where to vote today

        SDRC ELECTIONS: Where to vote today

        News ALL the information you need to vote on the Southern Downs, including who is...

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that...

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms