SDRC ELECTIONS: Where to vote today

LOCAL government elections will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 8am - 6pm.

They are proceeding despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging Australians to "stay home" during the coronavirus crisis.

Telephone voting is only available to residents who can prove they are:

•physically impaired

•in an advanced stage of pregnancy

•not mobile

•in quarantine or self-isolating on theadvice of their medical practitioner.

Those who are eligible can call the ECQ on 1300 912 782 and select option 1 anytime before noon today.

It is advised that residents voting in person maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres, wash their hands before and after polling, and bring their own pen or pencil.

Residents who fail to vote during this election face a fine of $133.45

Here is where you can place your vote today:

Allora: Senior Citizens Hall, 18 Drayton Street

Applethorpe: Applethorpe State School

Ballandean: Ballandean State School

Broadwater: Broadwater State School

Dalveen: Dalveen State School

Glen Aplin: Glen Aplin State School

Goomburra: Public Hall,

Killarney: Senior Citizens Hall,

Leyburn: Leyburn State School

Maryvale: Maryvale State School

Massie: Deuchar Massie Hall

Murrays Bridge: Murray's Bridge State School

Pratten: Public Hall

Stanthorpe: St Paul's Parish Hall

Stanthorpe West: Sunday school Hall, Stanthorpe Baptist Church

The Summit: The Summit State School

Wallangarra: Wallangarra State School

Warwick: Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre

Warwick East: Warwick East State School

Warwick West: Warwick West State School

Yangan: School of Arts



All locations are accessible by people with disabilities except for Murray's Bridge.

For more information visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au.