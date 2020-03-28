Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAY SAFE: Elections remain compulsory despite the ongoing pandemic. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
STAY SAFE: Elections remain compulsory despite the ongoing pandemic. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
News

SDRC ELECTIONS: Where to vote today

Bianca Hrovat
28th Mar 2020 9:30 AM

LOCAL government elections will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 8am - 6pm.

They are proceeding despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging Australians to "stay home" during the coronavirus crisis.

Telephone voting is only available to residents who can prove they are:

•physically impaired

•in an advanced stage of pregnancy

•not mobile

•in quarantine or self-isolating on theadvice of their medical practitioner.

Those who are eligible can call the ECQ on 1300 912 782 and select option 1 anytime before noon today.

It is advised that residents voting in person maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres, wash their hands before and after polling, and bring their own pen or pencil.

Residents who fail to vote during this election face a fine of $133.45

Here is where you can place your vote today:

Allora: Senior Citizens Hall, 18 Drayton Street
Applethorpe: Applethorpe State School
Ballandean: Ballandean State School
Broadwater: Broadwater State School
Dalveen: Dalveen State School
Glen Aplin: Glen Aplin State School
Goomburra: Public Hall,
Killarney: Senior Citizens Hall,
Leyburn: Leyburn State School
Maryvale: Maryvale State School
Massie: Deuchar Massie Hall
Murrays Bridge: Murray's Bridge State School
Pratten: Public Hall
Stanthorpe: St Paul's Parish Hall
Stanthorpe West: Sunday school Hall, Stanthorpe Baptist Church
The Summit: The Summit State School
Wallangarra: Wallangarra State School
Warwick: Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre
Warwick East: Warwick East State School
Warwick West: Warwick West State School
Yangan: School of Arts

All locations are accessible by people with disabilities except for Murray's Bridge.

 

For more information visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Some Queensland teachers have been forced to make their own disinfectants to spray work spaces following a shortage of cleaning supplies.

        Vets to give up equipment for coronavirus patients

        premium_icon Vets to give up equipment for coronavirus patients

        News A WARWICK vet urges government to consider the service essential and pledges to...

        SES to assist with polls, borders amid coronavirus concern

        premium_icon SES to assist with polls, borders amid coronavirus concern

        News VOLUNTEERS put their own health on the line to help spread the message of...

        LAST CHANCE: SDRC candidates appeal for your vote

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE: SDRC candidates appeal for your vote

        News For the final Daily News candidate Q&A we ask, why should the Southern Downs...