SDRC ELECTIONS: Where to vote today
LOCAL government elections will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 8am - 6pm.
They are proceeding despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging Australians to "stay home" during the coronavirus crisis.
Telephone voting is only available to residents who can prove they are:
•physically impaired
•in an advanced stage of pregnancy
•not mobile
•in quarantine or self-isolating on theadvice of their medical practitioner.
Those who are eligible can call the ECQ on 1300 912 782 and select option 1 anytime before noon today.
It is advised that residents voting in person maintain a social distance of 1.5 metres, wash their hands before and after polling, and bring their own pen or pencil.
Residents who fail to vote during this election face a fine of $133.45
Here is where you can place your vote today:
Allora: Senior Citizens Hall, 18 Drayton Street
Applethorpe: Applethorpe State School
Ballandean: Ballandean State School
Broadwater: Broadwater State School
Dalveen: Dalveen State School
Glen Aplin: Glen Aplin State School
Goomburra: Public Hall,
Killarney: Senior Citizens Hall,
Leyburn: Leyburn State School
Maryvale: Maryvale State School
Massie: Deuchar Massie Hall
Murrays Bridge: Murray's Bridge State School
Pratten: Public Hall
Stanthorpe: St Paul's Parish Hall
Stanthorpe West: Sunday school Hall, Stanthorpe Baptist Church
The Summit: The Summit State School
Wallangarra: Wallangarra State School
Warwick: Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre
Warwick East: Warwick East State School
Warwick West: Warwick West State School
Yangan: School of Arts
All locations are accessible by people with disabilities except for Murray's Bridge.
For more information visit www.ecq.qld.gov.au.