SDRC invites application to new funding streams

HELPING HAND: The headspace Warwick team purchased a new shade sail thanks to the Southern Downs Regional Council Community Grants Program.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has launched a new funding streams for community grants.

The 2017/2018 financial year is gearing up to be one in which a broader cross- section of the region's not-for-profit organisations can apply for a financial injection to assist them bring one of their projects to life through council's new Funding Streams.

From July 1, applications can be made for sport and recreation, community and events grants of up to $10,000 per applicant from a $225,000 funding pool, or the fast grant at $1000 per applicant from a total of $22,000.

SDRC also has $50,000 to be delivered through the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said more than 74 applicants had shared in about $167,000 worth of funding in the last financial year.

"Council is pleased to be able to offer its region's dedicated not-for-profit organisations approximately $297,000 worth of funding in 2017/18,” Cr Dobie said.

"I encourage those community groups seeking assistance for their projects to attend the Grants to Community Information Sessions and complete an application for funding online via SmartyGrants.”

For more information, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au