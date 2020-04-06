SDRC libraries roll with the times, offer new service

HOME DELIVERY: Book lovers of all ages will be able to benefit form the new service.

RESIDENTS can now plan their escape without ever leaving the home after SDRC libraries rolled out their new book delivery service today.

Warwick Library head librarian Marianne Potter said it’s a good feeling to be able to deliver books to the members of the community who are most vulnerable.

This follows the closure of several council ammenities back in March.

“People were really concerned about when we would open again,” she said.

“We recognise the elderly are at risk and to be able to offer them that escape is reassuring to those who would usually come in regularly that they can still have this service.”

Readers will be able to reserve books online and see them delivered to their door with zero contact.

“If the internet is not your thing, you can call up and request a book or tell us what you like and we can get some items you might like,” Ms Porter said.

“We’re just asking for a bit of patience though as books will need to be cleaned and quarantined between use.”

Ms Potter said books would be be quarantined before they can be hired out again for up to two weeks.

“We’re doing the extreme to be sure and safe, it’s definitely a learning curve and we didn’t think we’d ever be faced with this,” she said.

“But it’s also highlighted a lot of strength.”

Coming into school holidays, the service doesn’t just include books.

“We can deliver CDs, jigsaw puzzles and DVDs,” she said.

“We also have a variety of online services.

To adjust to current needs, Ms Potter said book loan times have also been extended.

“Whatever happens we will be very flexible with that because the needs of the community come first.”

Books are only to be returned to the library’s 24/7 drop chute.

To make a reservation or an inquiry call 4661 0342.