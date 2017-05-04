SDRC looks for funding in Federal Budget

NEW PROJECTS: Southern Downs Regional Council has been given almost $3 million through the Works for Queensland funding.

WHILE Australians await news of the Federal Budget from Canberra, there are a couple of big ticket items mayor Tracy Dobie would like to see announced.

Treasurer Scott Morrison is set to reveal the full 2017/18 budget next Tuesday night, and Cr Dobie said federal funding was crucial for infrastructure upgrades in the region.

"Any Federal Government money given to regional south-east Queensland is a benefit to us,” she said.

"We're always looking for funding for roads and bridges and mobile blackspots.

"Generally that is money that is named in the budget and specific allocations are made throughout the year.

"Another very important thing for all council is the unfreezing of financial assistance grants and the idea is for those grants to support council with a relatively low rates base like the Southern Downs to relieve budget pressures.”