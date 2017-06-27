SDRC push refunds for recycling

Southern Downs Regional Council will make a submission in support of introducing a refund scheme on beverage cartons in Queensland.

SOUTHERN Downs consumers could soon be eligible for refunds when they recycle in a planned waste reduction scheme.

In its meeting Wednesday morning, Southern Downs Regional Council will discuss the Queensland Government scheme that would introduce a 10c refund for every eligible drink carton returned to a recycling depot.

The council plans to make a submission on the Waste Reduction and Recycling Amendment Bill in support of the statewide ban on lightweight plastic shopping in addition to the refund scheme.

Certain containers would be exempt from the refund such as glass wine or liquor bottles and plain milk containers, and the beverages supplier responsible for covering the costs of the scheme under the current proposal.

Queensland will join South Australia, the Northern Territory, Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania, which have already introduced a ban on plastic bag, when the law comes into effect on July 1 2018.

In its report, SDRC said further information was needed to determine costs and how the scheme would be implemented across the region.

The council reported there appeared to be opportunities for community organisations to act as receiving centres and potentially collect the refund.