SDRC pushes for infrastructure

Sophie Lester
| 26th Jul 2017 11:32 AM
CROSSING OFF GOALS: Upgrades to Condamine River Rd crossings are among six Southern Downs projects being inspected under the program.
CROSSING OFF GOALS: Upgrades to Condamine River Rd crossings are among six Southern Downs projects being inspected under the program.

SIX projects across the region are being investigated as part of the State Government Maturing the Infrastructure Pipeline Program.

Established under the State Infrastructure Fund, the program aims to provide early assessment of proposals that will progress through to the next stages of the infrastructure pipeline.

Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan said six of the council submission to the program would be progressed.

"The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning has recently advised six proposals would be progressed under the early stage assessment,” Mr Keenan said.

"At the completion of these early stage assessments, the State Government will provide documentation to the council to support infrastructure planning and budgetary processes, grant applications and to assist in attracting private sector investment.”

The council will look at upgrading 14 natural gravel crossings along Condamine River Rd and determine whether to provide an onsite treatment facility or sewer trunk main in Warwick for the Allora Wastewater project.

SDRC will also investigate the feasibility of additional social housing in Killarney in partnership with a local health care provider and develop an indoor conference and exhibition building at the Warwick Showgrounds, as well as the possibility for developing a hydroelectricity scheme and Warwick heavy vehicle bypass.

The council could not provide an estimated cost for the six projects.

SDRC advised the proposals would first undergo a strategic assessment of service requirements, which involves identifying the service needs information to support the development of a project to meet an identified service need.

The MIPP is focussed on assisting the council to mature these project ideas from concept through to formulated plans, rather than undertaking any direct works on the projects.

The process will be led by consultants already registered with the State Government. The Warwick Heavy Vehicle By-pass will be undertaken by the Department of Main Roads and Transport.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  auspol managinging infrastructure pipeline program southern downs regional council state government warwick development

