SDRC reveals when water carting stops, restrictions may ease

Stanthorpe photographer Glenda Riley captures Storm King Dam reaching capacity for the first time in years. PHOTO: Glenda R Photographer.

Stanthorpe photographer Glenda Riley captures Storm King Dam reaching capacity for the first time in years. PHOTO: Glenda R Photographer.

Southern Downs Regional Council said it plans to “phase out” water carting from next week, as Storm King Dam reached capacity during this week’s flooding.

Connolly Dam is also at capacity and Leslie Dam has more than doubled in volume, surging from about 11% to more than 27%.

Mayor Vic Pennisi said the council would work with the State Government to end the trucking of water.

“With Storm King Dam now at a celebrated 100% capacity, we will enter into discussions with the Queensland Government and water carting contractors to phase out water carting from Connolly Dam to Stanthorpe as early as next week,” he said.

“It is important the water is safe for human consumption. The transition process from one water source to another is complex and we will undertake regular testing of the treated water to ensure it continues to meet the Australian Standards.”

The council also plans to discuss easing water restrictions when it meets for a special meeting on April 7, but Cr Pennisi said it was important to remain mindful the region would always be prone to drought.

The Mayor said he was grateful for the State Government’s assistance with water carting over the past 18 months.

“Water carting was a mammoth task that included many working parts and multiple stakeholders,” he said.

“The Queensland Government has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in weathering this devastating and historic drought, and the lifeline funding we gratefully received ensured that water continued to flow seamlessly from taps in Stanthorpe households during uncertain times. “We simply can’t thank them enough.”

Cr Pennisi said it was important to acknowledge the effort of the community in reducing water consumption and water carting crews for their efforts.

Stanthorpe residents on reticulated supply may notice a change in water quality and taste during the transition, Cr Pennisi said.