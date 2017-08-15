SDRC set to begin baiting

THE Southern Downs Regional Council will conduct the next round of 1080 baitin from tomorrow.
Aimed at reducing the numbers of wild dogs, foxes and feral pigs, the baiting program will take place over the course of three days, and cover areas from Leyburn down to Killarney.
Council identifies non-participation in the programs conducted each year as a major barrier to minimising the impacts caused by wild animals to farms and property.
They state that co-ordinated baiting with the use of 1080 is the most economically sound way to control numbers across the region.
Wild dogs can travel as far as 100km from their birth place, and have been identified as primary hosts of hydatid, a disease which can infect domestic stock, native animals and humans as secondary hosts. The council urges people with doubts about using the baiting method to contact staff.
The SDRC baiting schedule:
WEDNESDAY
8am: Goomburra, Goomburra Hall
10am: Maryvale, North Branch Road near Cunningham Highway
11.30am: Freestone, Jack Smith Gully Road Water Reserve (windmill)
1pm: Upper Swanfels, Bill Mosely's gate 'Mooroolin', Top Swanfels Rd
THURSDAY
7am: Willowvale/Bony Mountain, Cnr Wheatvale and Lawler Rds
10am: Greymare, Greymare Hall
Noon: Karara, 'Gradenfloe', Thanes Crk Rd
3pm: Leyburn, Leyburn Forestry Rd (near police station)
FRIDAY
7am: Braeside, Coochie Rd turnoff New England Hwy
9am: Dalveen, Old Stanthorpe Rd, near 'Brooklands'
Noon: Risdon/Murray Bridge, Cnr of Derreen & Wildash School Rds
3pm: Killarney, 602, Spring Creek Rd, The Falls