SDRC set to begin baiting

TAKE THE BAIT: Previous baiting efforts by the Southern Downs Regional Council with 1080 poison have proven successful.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council will conduct the next round of 1080 baitin from tomorrow.

Aimed at reducing the numbers of wild dogs, foxes and feral pigs, the baiting program will take place over the course of three days, and cover areas from Leyburn down to Killarney.

Council identifies non-participation in the programs conducted each year as a major barrier to minimising the impacts caused by wild animals to farms and property.

They state that co-ordinated baiting with the use of 1080 is the most economically sound way to control numbers across the region.

Wild dogs can travel as far as 100km from their birth place, and have been identified as primary hosts of hydatid, a disease which can infect domestic stock, native animals and humans as secondary hosts. The council urges people with doubts about using the baiting method to contact staff.

The SDRC baiting schedule:

WEDNESDAY

8am: Goomburra, Goomburra Hall

10am: Maryvale, North Branch Road near Cunningham Highway

11.30am: Freestone, Jack Smith Gully Road Water Reserve (windmill)

1pm: Upper Swanfels, Bill Mosely's gate 'Mooroolin', Top Swanfels Rd

THURSDAY

7am: Willowvale/Bony Mountain, Cnr Wheatvale and Lawler Rds

10am: Greymare, Greymare Hall

Noon: Karara, 'Gradenfloe', Thanes Crk Rd

3pm: Leyburn, Leyburn Forestry Rd (near police station)

FRIDAY

7am: Braeside, Coochie Rd turnoff New England Hwy

9am: Dalveen, Old Stanthorpe Rd, near 'Brooklands'

Noon: Risdon/Murray Bridge, Cnr of Derreen & Wildash School Rds

3pm: Killarney, 602, Spring Creek Rd, The Falls