SDRC spends thousands on complaints

Southern Downs Regional Council has suggested less agency shopping needs to occur when people refer complaints to the Queensland Office of the Ombudsman and other departments.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council is advocating for a clearer complaints process to stamp out "agency shopping” and reduce pressure on government resources.

In its submission to a review of the Office of the Ombudsman, which deals with complaints against Queensland government departments and agencies, the council said it had spent about $20,000 engaging independent consultants to assess and manage complaints in the last financial year.

At Wednesday's general meeting, council CEO David Keenan said that cost was expected to rise to more than $30,000.

Councillors pointed to the tendency for complainants to take their issues to multiple agencies including the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, Crime and Corruption Commission and Office of the Information Commissioner.

"They're not putting forward bright new ideas, they're simply dissatisfied with the determination,” Mr Keenan said.

"It is $500 to go to QCAT with a complaint and few people are going to QCAT because they're unwilling to pay the fee.

"But they may be going to another office or back to the council.”

Mr Keenan said fewer than 10 per cent of complaints were sustained after investigation, which councillor Vic Pennisi said was reason for a broader review of the complaints handling process.

"If there is a rarity for the complaints to actually stick there is a flaw with the system and it needs to be fixed,” Cr Pennisi said.

"It is complex ... but I think the whole thing needs to be reviewed.

"It is open to abuse and we need to tighten it.”

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally highlight that many of the claims thrown out through the investigation process were vexatious to begin with, possibly attributing to the low number of sustained complaints.

Cr McNally said those claims were likely to be taken to multiple agencies as there was no expectation of having to pay, except when taking a complaint to QCAT.

"We live in a democracy and people should be able to make a complaint, but it needs to be based in fact,” she said.

"If it's deemed vexatious, those people should be held accountable and be made to pay (the legal fees).”

"people have right to voice their discontent and concern,” Mayor Tracy Dobie said.

"But what we're seeing is people who are dissatisfied with responses they've got going to different places and that cost should not be bore by the ratepayer.”

SDRC said it would be worthwhile for staff from the Office of the Ombudsman to visit local governments more frequently than every one to two years to give the office a greater understanding of the needs of councils.