SDRC stamp of approval for soldier tribute

At 22 kilometres, Ballarat has the longest Avenue of Honour in Australia. Riders in the 70.3 pass under the arch and the trees represent 3912 Ballarat and district men and women who served in World War One - 528 of whom were killed in battle or died of wounds or disease.

PLANS to build a symbol of remembrance for Stanthorpe district servicemen are marching forward.

The Southern Downs Regional Council this morning decided to move forward with the plans to create on Avenue of Honour along High Street from the New England Hwy intersection to the northern entrance to Stanthorpe.

The original proposal by Sue Johnson was to replant the street autumn maple trees, which change colour with the seasons, but the council has instead moved to plant maples between the existing robinia trees.

Councillor Neil Meiklejohn said it was an extremely worthwhile project for the council to support.

The council will still need to get permission from the Department of Transport and Main Roads to progress with the project but Cr Meiklejohn said it was vital to press ahead with the project.

"Adopting this today allows us to progress with other processes such finding funding options,” he said.

"The recommendation that has come back to council is to augment and better manage what is already there, by adding in extra trees between the existing robinias,” mayor Tracy Dobie said.

Mrs Johnson, who wrote to the council in June requesting community support for the project, said she was excited to see the council moving forward with the plans.

She said giving Stanthorpe an attractive entrance would hopefully also entice more people into town.

"In a lot of towns there are avenues of honour for veterans and my own father was a World War I veteran,” she said.

"My preference had been for maples as they are smaller and they change colour and we really are one of the only places in Queensland to enjoy all the seasons, but we'll work it out together.

"Council has been supportive of investigating the options and progressing it.

"Now I'll be able to put in for a grant for about $40,000 - there are a lot of commemorative grants to get the funding.”

Mrs Johnson said she wanted the Avenue of Honour to be finished in time for Remembrance Day next year, 100 years on from the Armistice of the First World War.