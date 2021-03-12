Menu
ON THE ROAD: SDRC has supported Youth Council’s proposal for a rideshare app. Picture: ReddyRide
News

SDRC throws support behind rideshare app proposal

Jessica Paul
12th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
An innovative plan from the next generation of Southern Downs leaders could finally bring a long-awaited rideshare service to the region.

The 2020 Southern Downs Regional Youth Council held their final meeting in February, where they pitched a Warwick/Stanthorpe rideshare app.

Minutes from the discussion indicated the young leaders believed such a service would provide “sustainable, safe, and risk-free transportation for youth”, which would include safety measures such as a GPS tracking system.

The potential project was strongly endorsed by Mayor Vic Pennisi, who said a rideshare app would be a modern solution to an ongoing issue for the region’s young population.

“The conversation always gets around to one of the issues with youth being how they get around to the region to enjoy what’s actually here,” Cr Pennisi said.

“This may not solve all of the issues, but it’s an innovative way of using modern technology – I guess it’s a little bit like Uber.

“Once again, what a great idea that comes from our youth and using what they know better than myself and other councillors in modern technology.”

Cr Pennisi added council officers would soon begin investigating app development costs, with the potential for future budget allocations.

Councillor Sheryl Windle also advocated for the Youth Council’s innovative project at SDRC’s meeting on Wednesday, praising their efforts through a difficult year.

“These students just don’t cease to surprise me, and their ability to put together and bring forward their ideas,” Cr Windle said.

Neither Warwick nor Stanthorpe currently have a rideshare service, with taxis and public transport the only paid services available.

