SDRC to deliver verdict on servo plans for St Mary’s site

STANDING HER GROUND: Warwick landlord Ruth Friis said she will continue opposing the development, regardless of whether it receives council approval. Picture: Jessica Paul

THE proposal for a Mobil service station to be built on the St Mary’s Hall tennis courts will go before the Southern Downs Regional Council today for approval.

If approved, developers will demolish the two tennis courts, squash court, and four buildings behind the Local Heritage-listed site to make way for the 3,151m2 site on the corner of main roads Guy St and Wood St.

Ruth Friis and her husband Peter, who have owned rental properties on Guy St and Acacia Avenue for 31 years, made the only formal submission against the project during its public notice period due to the distress it would cause for their tenants.

“We have a duplex on Guy St and another house on Acacia Avenue, all of which will back onto the development if it goes in,” Mrs Friis said.

“There’s going to be a diesel tank put in 3m from my tenants’ bedroom windows and running for 24 hours a day.

“I’ve already spoken with one of the tenants, and they’ve said they’ll leave as soon as their lease is up if it goes ahead.”

Mrs Friis said she travelled from her home in Brisbane in the hopes of attending the council meeting and presenting her objection in person, but due to coronavirus restrictions would only be able to watch the livestream online.

In the submission, Mrs Friis included studies on the carcinogenic effects of long-term exposure to diesel fumes, the environmental impact of such a development, and concerns over the service station’s proximity to the St Mary’s child care centre.

“I’ve spoken with federal and state ministers, and all I’ve been told is to either get a lawyer or leave it,” Mrs Friis said.

“I shouldn’t have to spend a fortune defending it. I’m likely going to be left with three properties that I can’t sell or rent out.

“We already have so many garages in Warwick – I just don’t understand why we need another one, or why we need it there.”

The council planning officer’s report included the developer’s responses to the Friis’ submission, stating that plans for an “acoustic wall, fences, and landscaping” would reduce the impact of the noise and fumes on nearby residents.

Regarding the site’s closeness to a childcare centre, the report said it remained “Council’s role to assess the application against the Planning Scheme”.

The report was also careful to stress the developer’s consideration for the Warwick community’s connection to the St Mary’s Hall grounds, saying that the construction of the 6m-high service station would not “structurally affect” the heritage-listed building.

“Although these buildings (to be removed) are not included on the Local Heritage Register, there is a sense of attachment from the community to these buildings,” the report said.

“The need to manage the process in considering community expectations surrounding these buildings, has been raised with the landowners.”

If the development goes ahead, the Mobil station will be fitted out to accommodate over a dozen cars, with entry only permitted from Wood St and exit only onto Guy St.

The planning officer’s recommendation to the SDRC at the end of the building report states that the application should be “approved subject to conditions”, which include a number of additional permits, plans, and changes to the signage and road markings at the intersection.

If approved, the permit will remain intact for the next four years, after which the project will again be subject to council approval.

St Mary’s Parish Church was contacted for comment, but declined to respond at this time.

