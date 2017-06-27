SDRC to revisit Dalveen camp fee

Southern Downs Regional Council will consider introducing a camping fee of $10 a camper a night at Dalveen's Jim Mitchell Park.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council will revisit the introduction of a paid camping facility in Dalveen.

SDRC is the appointed trustee for Jim Mitchell Park, a reserve regularly used by campers.

Councillors will discuss whether paid camping facilities would be possible in tomorrow's general council meeting.

An estimated fee of $10 a camper a night is expected at the site.

Moves to introduce the fee in October 2015 were opposed by local businesses.

Then-president of Dalveen Sports Club Phil Zikan said Jim Mitchell Park was developed by the Dalveen community as a rest area for all travellers, including caravans, on a stretch of the New England Hwy that has always been notorious for fatigue-related accidents.

"The development had the backing of Queensland Police and the RACQ,” Mr Zikan said.

"No matter how fair or just the council may believe a $10 charge to be, the reality is that grey nomads will bypass the park and move on to the next free campsite, potentially putting tired drivers back on the highway.”

In April this year Stanthorpe's Community Development Service spoke out about a lack of affordable housing on the Granite Belt, following reports of people, including some families, camping long-term in the park.

A camping facility would require SDRC to install amenities such as water, a dump point and toilets, and a term lease for caravan park purposes similar to the facility at Dalrymple Creek Park in Allora would be necessary should the council wish the establish more extensive facilities.

The recommendation to councillors is to implement paid camping at Jim Mitchell Park and consult with the Dalveen community.