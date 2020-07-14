Menu
Wilson's Headland at Wooli on the NSW North Coast was the scene of a fatal shark attack that saw a 17 year person being killed Picture Supplied
Search continues for shark behind fatal attack

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Department of Primary Industries is yet to capture any sharks in the wake of a fatal attack on a teenage surfer over the weekend.

Minnie Water resident Mani Hart-Deville was surfing at Wilson's Headland off Wooli about 2pm on Saturday when he was attacked by a shark in the surf.

The 15-year-old suffered a bit wound on his upper left thigh, and despite the efforts of a number of surfers at the scene to fend off the shark and render first aid, died at the scene.

On Sunday a NSW DPI shark biologist confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal bite based on photographs from the scene.

A NSW DPI spokeswoman said SMART drumlines were deployed in the area over the weekend to catch, tag, relocate and release any sharks offshore, and Surf Life Saving NSW also conducted sweeps of the area via drone throughout the day.

As of Monday, their efforts at locating the shark were unsuccessful.

"No sharks were seen by drones in the area and no sharks were captured on the SMART drumlines," the spokeswoman said.

"All beachgoers are encouraged to download our SharkSmart app and follow @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter to get the latest information."

According to NSW SharkSmart, at 1.01pm and 1.11pm yesterday Surf Life Saving NSW reported a sighting of an unidentified shark at Pippi Beach. The beach was closed to swimmers on both occasions and a UAV drone deployed.

Grafton Daily Examiner

