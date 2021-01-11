Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
Police to continue search for separated senior walker in North Burnett today
News

Search for ‘experienced’ walker missing in national park

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jan 2021 8:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Search efforts have resumed this morning for a woman who has gone missing at Biggenden, west of Maryborough in the North Burnett Region.

It's believed the woman, aged in her 60s, became separated from her two male relatives while the group was walking along a track in the Coongarra Rock National Park around 1:30pm.

The two men then raised the alarm at a nearby caravan, triggering a police search of the immediate area.

 

Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.
Coongarra Rock National ark, where a female walker has gone missing.

 

However, police were unable to locate the woman, who is reportedly an experienced walker.

 

A search of the Coongarra Rock National Park will continue today involving additional police and State Emergency Service volunteers.

Originally published as Search for 'experienced' walker missing in national park

More Stories

editors picks missing national park

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Two days of zero cases and widespread compliance has not been enough for the Premier and Chief Health Officer to declare the mutant COVID-19 strain defeated.

        Worker shortage crop losses at $38 million and counting

        Premium Content Worker shortage crop losses at $38 million and counting

        News ‘The industry needs thousands’: Granite Belt growers brace themselves for...

        10 YEARS ON: Community strengthened in face of horror floods

        Premium Content 10 YEARS ON: Community strengthened in face of horror floods

        News Mayor: ‘We’ve seen plenty of floods over the years but you never forget disaster.’...

        New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

        Premium Content New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

        News This couple have launched a scrumptious grazing platter business in a bid to get...