Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Chetan Khanna (pictured) says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Breaking

Search for hit, run driver after rear-end crash

Stuart Cumming
17th Aug 2020 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One driver has chased another after a crash in Buderim this morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the intersection of Mooloolaba Rd and Golf Links Rd at Buderim at 9.53am.

A police spokesman said it appeared one of the cars involved had not stopped after impact, and the driver of the other car involved chased after it.

One of the drivers, Chetan Khanna, said he was waiting on Mooloolaba Rd to turn left onto Golf Links Rd when a black car had collided with the rear of his car.

Cyclist in hospital after colliding with car

204 people facing Coast courts today

"When I asked him 'are you alright' he said 'sorry mate, my brakes are not working properly'," Mr Khanna said.

Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Chetan Khanna says he followed a black car after being hit from behind while waiting to turn into Golf Links Rd at Buderim. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

He said the man drove away and he followed him down Golf Links Drive where the black car was found abandoned.

Police are investigating.

buderim crash golf links road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Warwick’s drink, drug driving offenders

        Premium Content NAMED: Warwick’s drink, drug driving offenders

        News One unlicensed driver was almost three times the limit when he lost control and fell a power pole. Read the full list here.

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        How Facebook uncovered one family’s long-lost history

        Premium Content How Facebook uncovered one family’s long-lost history

        Community Social media helped one woman reconnect with her Warwick family from the other end...

        Rifles stolen in Warwick burglary

        Premium Content Rifles stolen in Warwick burglary

        News The thief used a stolen chainsaw to break into the property but his victim has also...