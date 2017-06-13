Seasoned teams find treasure

GOLD: Collectors Tammy Beutel and Harold Bull take home their loot.

TEAMWORK proved to be the order of the day at the Allora Auction, as groups of families and friends joined forces to bring home the goods.

Making away late in the morning with their stash in tow was father-daughter team Tammy Beutel and Harold Bull.

For 17 years they have been travelling to Allora especially for the event, this year making the trip from Toowoomba.

Hidden in their chest was a rattling array of metal pieces, among which were some coach lights that caught Mrs Beutel's eye.

"I collect railway memorabilia,” she said.

"I'm just starting out but I'll replace the glass in these lights.”

Mr Bull said he was an avid collector himself.

"I collect valve radios so that's usually what I'm looking for,” he said.

Unfortunately his half of the team didn't have as much success on Sunday.

"This is the only one without radios,” he said.

Travelling antique hunters Kevin Kelly and Mandy Saunders proved to be an unstoppable force, taking home a full load including records, two trikes, a scooter and pram.

Despite boasting a fully antique lounge room and kitchen, they said there was always room for more.

"The kids joke they'll have a garage sale when we go away,” Ms Saunders said.

Having travelled to New South Wales and Victoria in search of great bargains, they said antique gardening equipment was next on the list.

"We know it won't be around in 10 years,” Mr Kelly said.

Ms Saunders said she liked to honour days gone by.

"It's history you can't get back,” she said.