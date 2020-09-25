Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The home where a man died during an alleged altercation.
The home where a man died during an alleged altercation.
News

Second death in weeks at scene of alleged murder

Jessica Cook
25th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR the residents of Sandrabarbara Dr in Booral, it's been an unsettling few weeks.

The Chronicle understands the alleged murder of a man took place at the same home where a person was found deceased on the driveway last month.

It's also understood the home is rented privately.

Police confirmed the former death was not being treated as suspicious but could not provide further details.

The latter however is subject to a major investigation.

Craig Anthony Leahey faced court on Thursday charged with the murder of Lee Andrew Price.

Police will allege Mr Leahey attended the Booral house and fatally attacked Mr Price in the yard, under the high set home.

Mr Leahey is in custody awaiting a December court date.

More Stories

booral editors picks fccrime fraser coast hervey bay homicide murder
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

        Premium Content Southern Downs woman smashes chair over ex-partner’s head

        News The 22-year-old woman was given a dire warning after unleashing a violent attack on her baby’s father.

        $50K boost to kids’ disaster preparedness program

        Premium Content $50K boost to kids’ disaster preparedness program

        Council News More than 5000 Southern Downs students in total will benefit from the cash splash.

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...

        Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        Premium Content Hot-button issue has Queenslanders fuming

        News Voters united in concerns over youth crime