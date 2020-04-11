Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
There was one new case of coronavirus confirmed on the Darling Downs yesterday. Picture: istock COVID-19
News

Second case of COVID-19 for Easter weekend

Cassandra Glover
11th Apr 2020 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARLING Downs Health has reported one new case of coronavirus in Toowoomba today, bringing the region's total to 43.

There have been 34 confirmed cases in Toowoomba, four in Oakey, two in Kingaroy, one in Miles, one in Warwick, and one in Chinchilla.

There are currently 22 active cases on the Darling Downs, with 19 recovered cases, and two deaths.

There were nine new cases in Queensland overnight.

Contact tracing is underway for the nine new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

For more information visit www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

coronavirus toowoomba darling downs health services queensland health service
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clouds clear just in time for Supermoon magic

        premium_icon Clouds clear just in time for Supermoon magic

        News Despite a cloudy evening, operators at a Ballandean observatory were able to capture a great shot of this year’s Supermoon.

        Ekka cancellation gives Southern Downs farmers fears for future

        premium_icon Ekka cancellation gives Southern Downs farmers fears for...

        News THE region’s producers say The Royal Queensland Show’s cancellation is a hefty blow...

        CAUGHT OUT: Drunken joy ride earns Warwick locals almost $3000 in fines

        premium_icon CAUGHT OUT: Drunken joy ride earns Warwick locals almost $3000...

        News POLICE fined two Warwick men for non-essential travel and drink driving after...

        Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

        premium_icon Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

        News STANTHORPE’S Ridgemill Estate couldn’t offer their wine to customers in person, so...