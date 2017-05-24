Second drink driving charge in two weeks

POLICE have charged a man with drink driving for the second time in two weeks.

At 12.40pm yesterday Allora police conducted a random roadside breath test on a 53-year-old Bundaberg man.

He was then taken to Allora police station where he allegedly registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.156.

His licence was immediately suspended.

This follows a drink driving charge given to the man when he allegedly blew 0.07 BAC after being pulled over by Clifton police two weeks ago.

The man was bailed and is due to face both charges in Warwick Magistrates Court today.