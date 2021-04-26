Secret Palaszczuk Government emails to remain hidden

Secret emails between Palaszczuk government ministers using their private accounts have been ruled off-limits under the state's Right to Information laws.

The Courier-Mail applied for the release of the emails under RTI laws after the existence of the secret communications was revealed last month by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Four emails ­between the Premier's private accounts and Transport Minister Mark Bailey's mangocube6@yahoo.co.uk account were released at the time by the CCC to the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee - all of which had previously been ruled off-limits under RTI.

CCC chairman Alan MacSporran also revealed other ministers had used their private emails to communicate with Mr Bailey's private account.

That included Energy Minister Mick de Brenni, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, ­Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman, Speaker and former Treasurer Curtis Pitt, Deputy Premier Steven Miles and former Treasurer Jackie Trad, who is no longer a politician.

But an RTI request by this newspaper for the emails was on Monday rejected on the grounds the emails were out of reach of the RTI laws because they were not considered ­ministerial documents.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Tara Croser.

"Documents relating to electoral or party affairs, personal affairs or the Minister's role solely as a Member of Parliament are not documents of a Minister and therefore not subject to the RTI Act," the RTI decision-maker found of the RTI request for emails sent between 2015 and mid-2018.

She also found the emails were not ministerial records under the Public Records Act.

A Palaszczuk government spokesman responded to questions about the decision by saying it was made by independent RTI officers, not politicians, and was open to appeal.

Similar reasons were used to refuse the release of controversial emails between the private email accounts of Ms Palaszczuk and Mr Bailey after this newspaper's RTI request in February.

Ms Palaszczuk had sought advice from Solicitor-General Sandy Thompson, who found four emails between the pair were not public records, essentially meaning they did not need to be released. However, he revealed the State Archivist back in 2017 held the opposite view, determining they were public records and related to ministerial portfolio duties.

The Premier's private emails were ultimately released by the CCC to the ­parliamentary committee, one of which involved Director-General level discussions about the state's autonomous vehicle strategy.

Opposition integrity spokeswoman Fiona Simpson said the emails should be released and the "culture of cover-up and secrecy must stop".

Originally published as Secret Palaszczuk Government emails to remain hidden