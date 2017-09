WARWICK police are reviewing CCTV footage after a security guard was allegedly punched in the head on the street outside the Horse and Jockey.

The man was on duty at the hotel when a woman allegedly hit him in the face on the corner of Victoria and Palmerin streets at 11.30pm Saturday. He was not injured.

Warwick police were called and a woman has been identified as a suspect.

"Police are reviewing CCT footage and the matter is under investigation,” Warwick police said.