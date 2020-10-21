Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Sarahia Sharp appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Crime

Security guard bitten after fight breaks out between women

Carlie Walker
21st Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BITING a security guard landed a mum before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Sarahia Lee Sharp, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of seriously assaulting people performing a lawful duty.

The court heard Sharp was drinking at the Carriers Arms Hotel in July when she became involved in an altercation with another woman.

When she ran at the other woman, a security guard held out an arm to prevent her from making contact.

The court heard Sharp bit the man on the upper forearm but she did not break skin.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client was still very young and was a mum of two.

Sharp was studying social work, he said, and didn't usually drink much.

Mr Riedel his client wanted to apologise to the security officer involved.

He said his client was embarrassed and would never return to the hotel.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said to Sharp he suspected if she hadn't been drinking, the incident wouldn't have happened.

Sharp agreed.

She was placed on an 80-hour community service order and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

carriers arms hotel fccrime fcpolice maryborough security guard
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Premium Content Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Offbeat The number of youth returning home is on the rise — but here’s why it could be good news.

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:30 AM
        SDRC Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ councillor

        Premium Content SDRC Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ councillor

        Council News The apology follows a months-long investigation into the incident. DETAILS HERE:...

        • 21st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

        Premium Content REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

        Council News Last-minute changes to the Warwick not-for-profit station’s new home could delay...

        JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental health stigma

        Premium Content JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental...

        News THE future rugby league immortal descended on Stanthorpe schools, empowering...