See a photo gallery of the visit to Warwick by President Higgins of Ireland

Tom Higgins (centre at lectern) with President Michael Higgins (left) and Presidential Trip charge d'affaires Noel White. Gerard Walsh

THERE was one person everyone wanted to meet and be photographed with at Abbey of the Roses during a Irish community gathering on Sunday - it was President Michael Higgins.

The gathering followed a Higgins Family Reunion Mass at St Mary's Church.

President Higgins is believed to be the first president of an overseas country to visit Warwick.

He and his wife Sabina overnighted in Warwick on Saturday before leaving for Brisbane late Sunday.

President Higgins spoke of meeting some young Irish families during his visit to the town which also included a visit to the grave of his great uncle Patrick Higgins and great aunt Mary Ann Higgins in the Warwick Cemetery.

He was taken on a tour of the Leslie and Greymare areas west of Warwick during the visit.