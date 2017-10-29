See all the results from Saturday night rodeo action

TOP RIDER: Emerald rider Ellysa Kenny and Jelly Bean at the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals. She is one of two riders with four placings in the first three rounds in Warwick.

TOP RIDER: Emerald rider Ellysa Kenny and Jelly Bean at the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals. She is one of two riders with four placings in the first three rounds in Warwick. Gerard Walsh

RODEO: Emerald rider Ellysa Kenny has already recorded four placings in the first three rounds of the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals.

At age 16 and in her first open finals, Kenny won the breakaway roping in round 2, finished second in round 1 and was equal second in round 3 on Saturday night.

She capped a fine Saturday with a fourth in the barrel race.

Kenny has the most placings among the cowgirls after round 3.

She hails from Emerald and has already won junior titles in the Australian Professional Rodeo Association and is giving herself every chance to press for an open title this year at the Warwick Showgrounds.

She first roped at the age of 12 and said her horse 12-year-old Jelly Bean never let her down.

"Dad (Shane) also ropes on Jelly Bean,” she said.

She said while it was an ambition to win a national open title in the APRA this year in Warwick, she would be happy to settle for a place first up.

Kenny is one of only two riders with four placings so far at the Warwick Rodeo. The other is Emerald cowboy Campbell Hodson who has two placings in the rope and tie and two placings in team roping.

There was plenty for the Warwick crowd to cheer about in round 3 action on Saturday night with local rider Brock Eastwell winning the rope and tie early in the night with a time of 9.3 seconds to go with his second in round 1.

South Australian rider Amanda Tielen made it two wins for the national finals with victory on Saturday night in the barrel race.

Alton Downs rider Jorja Iker also made it two wins in the first three rounds with a 2.0 second catch in breakaway roping.

Victorian pair Terry Evison and Aaron Bookluck made it two wins for the weekend in team roping with a Saturday night win. Yass (NSW) rider Clay Bush won the steer wrestling in 4.4.

In rough stock events, Victorian rider Sam Woodall was the only cowboy to make time in the bull ride to score 84 to win.

Queensland pair Jake McKenzie and Jack Kidd won the saddle bronc and bareback bronc rides with identical scores, 84.5, on Saturday night.

Fourth round action at 2pm Sunday which will determine titles winners in most events.

Second division and junior action earlier in the day at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Results Rounds 1-3

Round 1 NFR

Saddle bronc

1 Cameron Webster 82

2 David Stacey 76

3 Anthony Caldwell 75

4 John McNamee 72.

Bull ride

1 Jack McArthur 87.5

2 Brady Fielder 76

Bareback

1 Fred Osman 76

2 Ben Hall 75

3David Worsfold 75

4 Dinny Moran 75

Rope and tie

1 Mitch Eastwell 10.9

2 Brock Eastwell 11.1

3 Heath Nichols 12.2

4 Lee Kimber 12.5

Steer wrestling

1 Ryley Gibb 3.2

2 Shane Kenny 4

3 Andrew Jansen 4.5

4 Heath Nichols 4.9

Team roping

1 Terry Evison and Aaron Bookluck 7.3

2 Jeff Miller and Kobe Miller 8.0

3 Cameron Bell and Cameron Milner 8.5

4 Orin James and Lee Kimber 8.7

Barrel race

1 Shianne O'Donoghue-Kent 17.99

2 Amanda Tielen 18.032

3 Adele Edwards 18.077

4 Jo Caldwell 18.111

Breakaway roping

1 Jorja Iker 2.4

2 Ellysa Kenny 2.8

3 Stephanie Gard 3.05

4 Kathryn Hale

Round 2 NFR

Saddle Bronc

1 Anthony Caldwell 76

2 Clayton Braden 75

2 Mitchell Lansdowne 75

2 Jack McKenzie 75

Bull Ride

No scores

Bareback

1 Fred Osman 78.5

2 Ben Hall 77.5

3 Deon Lane 76

4 Jack Kidd 75

Rope & Tie

1 Shane Iker 9.5

2 Campbell Hodson 9.8

3 Darcy Kersh 10.75

4 Shane Kenny 12.4

Steer Wrestling

1 Lachlan O'Neill 4

2 Russell Copping 4.15

3 Shane Kenny 4.3

4 Clay Bush 4.5

Team Roping

1 Clancy Middleton/Brody Moss 5.55

2 Campbell Hodson/Liam Davison 6

3 Terry Evison/Aaron Bookluck 6.5

4 Heath Nichols/Mick Kidner 12

Barrel Race

1 Amanda Tielen 18.010

2 Jaimi Downing 18.235

3 Shianne O'Donoghue-Kent 18.238

4 Tylen Gibb 18.273

Breakaway Roping

1 Ellysa Kenny 2.7

2 Stephanie Gard 3.2

3 Teal Ayers 4.1

4 Bridie Davison 4.15

Round 3 NFR

Saddle Bronc

1 Jack McKenzie 84.5

2 Brad Pierce 84

3 Clayton Braden 82.5

4 John McNamee 78.5

4 Cody Angland 78.5

Bull Ride

1 Sam Woodall 84

Bareback

1 Jack Kidd 84.5

2 Brock Mulhall 78.5

3 Ben Hall 74.5

4 Hayden Tyrrell 73

Rope & Tie

1 Brock Eastwell 9.3

2 Shane Iker 9.55

3 Jordan Iker 9.6

4 Campbell Hodson 10.35

Steer Wrestling

1 Clay Bush 4.4

2 Ryley Gibb 5.15

3 Lachlan O'Neill 5.5

4 Russell Copping 5.6

4 Jordan O'Neill 5.6

Team Roping

1 Terry Evison/Aaron Bookluck 5.6

2 Campbell Hodson/Liam Davison 6.3

3 Orin James/Lee Kimber 7.65

4 Clancy Middleton Jnr/Brody Moss 7.7

Barrel Race

1 Amanda Tielen 17.645

2 Adele Edwards 17.904

3 Jaimi Downing 17.924

4 Ellysa Kenny 18.087

Breakaway Roping

1 Jorja Iker 2.0

2 Cherie O'Donoghue 2.4

2 Ellysa Kenny 2.4

4 Rebecca Van Houten 2.9