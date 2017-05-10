See history in new light in Killarney

THE Killarney Heritage Centre is mid-way through a makeover thanks to a $25,850 grant provided by the Queensland Community Benefit Fund.

Work has already started, with rewiring almost complete and a new paint job on the way.

Secretary of the Killarney and District Historical Society Jeanette Braithwaite said the main reason electrical work was made a priority was to move the meter box from inside the centre to the outside.

"Because there's not someone here all the time when they come to read the meter they couldn't get in so they estimated,” Mrs Braithwaite said.

Treasurer Angela Phillips applied for the grant on behalf of the team.

"Especially on a cloudy day, we weren't showing the photos off to their best,” she said.

"In the long-term, it's for the safety of the building because old wiring is dangerous and can cause fires.”

Nestled in the old Commercial Bank of Sydney building, which was built in 1906, the centre retains much of the building's original charm.

A hefty walk-in safe reminds visitors of the building's roots while pictures and heirlooms give a snapshot of how the region has developed since first settlement.

This is the third time the society has received support from the Community Benefit Fund, with last year's grant being used to buy a new printer.

With centre run entirely by volunteers, the team is extremely grateful for

the extra financial assistance.

"It would be out of our reach to do that, we very much appreciate it,” Ms Phillips said.

"Things would just deteriorate if we didn't have those things.”

New wiring has been installed and painting will start once the old wires have been removed.

Work is expected to be completed in November.