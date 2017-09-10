See Photo Gallery from the fire on eastern outskirts of Warwick

The fire is in sight of housing off Yangan Rd.

NINE fire crews worked hard to defend 15 buildings as a grass fire broke out off Yangan Rd on the eastern outskirts of Warwick at 12.49pm Sunday.

The fire started in grass country north of the Southern Downs Regional Council Depot and Aleva Estate (formerly St George Springs).

The fire had burnt 16 hectares of grass by 2pm as more fire units arrived on scene.

The fire was under control by 3.25pm but soon after a Yangan Rd resident reported the fire had flared up in one section but there was no property under threat from the flare up.

At 4.10pm, the fire was declared under control. At the height of the fire, there were four urban and five rural fire brigade units on scene from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as well as a senior fire officer. At 6pm, all units had left the fire except the Leslie Rural Fire Brigade unit.

A Toowoomba urban unit with auxiliary firefighters travelled to Warwick on Sunday afternoon to be on call for any other emergencies while the Warwick crews were at the grass fire.

A spokeswoman for the QFES said 15 buildings had been defended.

"There was some damage to fencing," she said.

Earlier in the afternoon, the QFES said homes were under threat but within the first hour, that threat had been averted.

One resident told the Daily News she had let one horse out of a paddock to ensure the horse was not in danger in the fire.

After 3pm, a backhoe and operator from Southern Downs Regional Council joined in the firefighting effort to assist with putting in breaks."

Some grass was burnt in the Southern Downs Regional Council depot at the corner of Yangan and Depot roads. The fire went into the council yard as far as 15m at one point but was well away from valuable machinery.