PHOTOS: Inside refurbished Assisi Place

MORNING TEA: (Back, from left) Carmel Wooding, Fr Franco Filipetto, Mary Bourke, Patti Hemmings, (front) Clare, William and James Wooding at the newly refurbished Assisi Place.

THERE have been plenty of smiles as parishioners of St Mary's Catholic Parish have started using the refurbished Assisi Place.

Assisi Place has been extended to include the old St Mary's School tuckshop that was at the back of the old St Mary's Church. The front section of the old church is the Fr Joe McKey Museum.

Photos View Photo Gallery

St Mary's parish priest Fr Franco Filipetto said the new room could comfortably fit 150 people.

"It is used for morning tea after Mass each Sunday, for the parish Sacramental program, by the Little Treasures Playgroup and will be used for many parish activities," he said.

"McNally Constructions did a painstaking restoration of the part of the old church incorporated into Assisi Place.