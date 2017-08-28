See photos of many of the Cruise for Cancer participants

Ken and Bernadette Hartnett (Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch) with Harley Owners Group members Maxine Deacon (Darling Downs) and Trevor Smith (Brisbane) at Eastern Suburbs Oval in Warwick during the 2017 Cruise for Cancer Ride.

TREVOR Smith rode from Manly in Brisbane to participate in the annual Cruise for Cancer organised by the Rotary Club of Toowoomba City and Darling Downs Harley Owners Group.

The ride attracted 120 riders and their pillion passenger who paid $125 for a ride on the back of a Harley-Davidson from Toowoomba to Warwick and return on Sunday to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

The group was hosted at morning tea by the Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch at Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club in Warwick.

Mr Smith is part of the Brisbane Harley Owners Group and has been participating in the Darling Downs ride for the past five years.

"My pillion passenger Alana from Gatton hadn't been on a motorcycle for 16 years and was given the ride by her mother as a 26th birthday present,” he said.

"My wife and I spend the weekend in Toowoomba each year for Cruise for Cancer. It is a great cause and the Darling Downs group supports our ride each year in Brisbane for muscular dystrophy.”

One of the pillion passengers on this year's ride was Toowoomba mayor Cr Paul Antonio.