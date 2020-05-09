SEE YOU NEXT YEAR: Major events reveal plans for future

BACK in 2021: Jumpers and Jazz in July are among the events hoping to make their comeback in 2021.

BACK in 2021: Jumpers and Jazz in July are among the events hoping to make their comeback in 2021.

COVID-19 may have stopped most major events from going ahead in then Southern Downs this year, but organisers say they are determined to use the time to plan a bigger and better comeback in 2021.

Jumpers and Jazz in July Committee member Bette Bonney said cancellation of the festival gave organisers a chance to re-evaluate how the festival is run, and make it more profitable for the region.

“The best use of our time at the moment is certainly to look at business management, sponsorship and how we will feature it over social media,” she said.

“We also want to think about our region in a wider sense as well, not holding the festival has lost millions for our economy and we really feel for local businesses.”

Mrs Bonney said the committee is sharpening their skills all the time, sitting in on weekly webinars with Southern Queensland Country Tourism.

But Mrs Bonney said the unknown hangs over the future of the festival.

“We are optimistic and aiming for 2021 but there is a possibility of no festivals next year,” she said.

“That’s not to say we won’t continue to look at how we can be at our best.”

RSL sub-branch president John Skinner said he’s staying positive as well, aiming to bring a Remembrance Day service to Warwick in November, following ANZAC Day cancellations.

“Best case scenario, we have got a few things in mind for the day that will be different than usual,” he said.

“We’ll try to make it bigger and get more community involvement with school visits and things like that.”

Warwick Rodeo and Show Society Marketing co-ordinator Teilah McKelvey has promised a larger Warwick Show, should it go ahead in 2021.

“We’d like to see the Food and Wine Festival grow, so we can support local wineries and producers,” she said.

“We’re hoping to expand sections of the show as well to involve the community more, which I am currently waiting for funding approval for.”

In the meantime, Mrs McKelvey is working to use the society’s online platform to support other events in the hope they can share in a 2021 comeback.

“This weekend was meant to be the Picnic Races, so we’ll potentially get the show and rodeo queens to do something with that, and then maybe for Jumpers and Jazz too when that time of the year rolls around,” she said.

“We want to make sure we support all community events to come back together in 2021 if possible.”

The following major events have also announced a 2021 return:

Killarney Picnic Basket Day:

Killarney Border Ranges Trail Bike Ride

Warwick Pentathrun

Allora Autumn Festival

Killarney Bonfire Night

Warwick Picnic Races

No decisions have been made regarding the Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft this October.