Seeking information for 150 years of St Marks

ST MARKS Anglican Church has begun planning for their celebration of 150 years of the building on the historical site.

As a way of commemorating the landmark event, the church is seeking out information that the public may have about its history.

A book chronicling the rich 150-year lifespan is in the process of being compiled, with old newspaper clippings, photographs, paintings or stories about the church wanted.

Parish Councillor and book co-ordinator Sue Nalder said that the community links that many people had with the church have the potential to bring past information to light.

"In the same way now that we're trying to record 150 years of this building we are missing a lot of information, and because of all the family links, we just feel that people out there that may have valuable information that they're not aware of," she said.

"This could be stashed away in a cupboard and they haven't looked at it for ages, or it was left with them by their grandmother and it's been cleared from the house.

"So we're hoping that people would have a look to see what they have, and if they do have something, we'd love to have a look at it."

This strong community bond has added to the history of St Marks, something that the book wants to showcase.

"If we go back through the parish roll and go back through some of the families that still worship, you can trace their family history back," Mrs Nalder said.

"We've had ancestors that have come back from all over to come and visit here, because there are so many family connections.

"Quite a few of the church windows are memorials for many local families."

Mrs Nalder said the church was open to any sorts of artefacts or information of interest that people may possess, which can help to create a masterful publication.

"People didn't take photos like we do now, as there are a lot more taken now, but when they did, they were more treasured because they were much rarer," she said.

"We'd also love to hear anecdotal stories of things people can remember about family occasions within the church.

"The book is really hoping to bring the history alive. We don't want the book to have a dry tone, we want it to be enlivened with local knowledge, history and information."

Parishioner and book researcher Ian Nalder has been working hard to find information, and is hopeful that they will uncover more.

"We've been concentrating on what's available in the church files so far," Mr Nalder said.

"A lot of the files and information has gone to the archives in Brisbane, and we're hoping that a number of the items inside will be able to be used for the publication.

"There's no doubt that we're looking forward to what the book is going to look like when it's done, however we still have a long way to go."

If you have any information, photos, articles or artefacts that may be of interest, contact Sue Nalder on 0427 962 281 or Anne Wilson on 0427 611 035.