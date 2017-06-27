19°
News

Seeking information for 150 years of St Marks

Sean Teuma
| 27th Jun 2017 1:00 PM
ANNIVERSARY: St Marks Anglican Church is celebrating 150 years.
ANNIVERSARY: St Marks Anglican Church is celebrating 150 years. Sean Teuma

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ST MARKS Anglican Church has begun planning for their celebration of 150 years of the building on the historical site.

As a way of commemorating the landmark event, the church is seeking out information that the public may have about its history.

A book chronicling the rich 150-year lifespan is in the process of being compiled, with old newspaper clippings, photographs, paintings or stories about the church wanted.

Parish Councillor and book co-ordinator Sue Nalder said that the community links that many people had with the church have the potential to bring past information to light.

"In the same way now that we're trying to record 150 years of this building we are missing a lot of information, and because of all the family links, we just feel that people out there that may have valuable information that they're not aware of," she said.

"This could be stashed away in a cupboard and they haven't looked at it for ages, or it was left with them by their grandmother and it's been cleared from the house.

"So we're hoping that people would have a look to see what they have, and if they do have something, we'd love to have a look at it."

This strong community bond has added to the history of St Marks, something that the book wants to showcase.

"If we go back through the parish roll and go back through some of the families that still worship, you can trace their family history back," Mrs Nalder said.

"We've had ancestors that have come back from all over to come and visit here, because there are so many family connections.

"Quite a few of the church windows are memorials for many local families."

Mrs Nalder said the church was open to any sorts of artefacts or information of interest that people may possess, which can help to create a masterful publication.

"People didn't take photos like we do now, as there are a lot more taken now, but when they did, they were more treasured because they were much rarer," she said.

"We'd also love to hear anecdotal stories of things people can remember about family occasions within the church.

"The book is really hoping to bring the history alive. We don't want the book to have a dry tone, we want it to be enlivened with local knowledge, history and information."

Parishioner and book researcher Ian Nalder has been working hard to find information, and is hopeful that they will uncover more.

"We've been concentrating on what's available in the church files so far," Mr Nalder said.

"A lot of the files and information has gone to the archives in Brisbane, and we're hoping that a number of the items inside will be able to be used for the publication.

"There's no doubt that we're looking forward to what the book is going to look like when it's done, however we still have a long way to go."

If you have any information, photos, articles or artefacts that may be of interest, contact Sue Nalder on 0427 962 281 or Anne Wilson on 0427 611 035.

Warwick Daily News

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Man lucky to be alive after car plunges into creek

Man lucky to be alive after car plunges into creek

Firecrews from Warwick, Allora and Toowoomba were on scene early after a car plunged into a creek near Glengallan Homestead north of Warwick.

REVEALED: The worst traffic lights in Warwick

Warwick's worst traffic lights

In third spot were the lights at Albion and Fitzroy Sts

Salon brings city style to Warwick

HAIR FLAIR: Robyn Gersbach is the woman behind Salon@72 on Grafton St.

A new salon has found a home in a classic old Grafton St building

Drivers urged to keep an eye out for kids

SLOW DOWN: Motorists need to keep track of their speed during school holidays.

School holidays means motorists need to be vigilant on roads.

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Local group buzzing with future plans

HIVE OF KNOWLEDGE: Veteran beekeeper John Craig.

Next meeting in July for Warwick bee group continues movement.

Cover cropping program comes to Sandy Creek

Picot's Farm at Wheatvale (pictured) and Echo Valley Farm at Goomburra will play host to on-farm sessions as part of the Cover Cropping event in July.

Have all your questions addressed at this community event

Campdraft clinic coming up at Killarney

COACH: Goomburra rider Jim Daley will be one of the coaches at the campdraft clinic at Killarney starting Friday.

Four coaches to demonstrate campdrafting

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

Great Value 2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

1/3 Sterne Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...

Budget Land

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land Looking for cheaper land? $20,000 FIRST HOME OWNERS GRANT HAS BEEN EXTENDED ... $65,000

Looking for cheaper land? $20,000 FIRST HOME OWNERS GRANT HAS BEEN EXTENDED !! This is a budget priced block for you to invest to build later if you are saving...

Magnificent City Views

15a Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $318,000

This 4 bedroom fully renovated split level home situated on an elevated position with excellent views of the city. Large modern and stylish kitchen open dining...

Potential to Expand

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS !!

OWNER WANTS SOLD! Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned sturdy 2 bedroom...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $575,000 Neg

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Land, Walk To Town Centre

27 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Surprise Yourself! Take a Look!

6 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $279,000

There is a lot more to this property than meets the eye your inspection is a must. This private and well presented 3 bedroom all with built-ins brick home set...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!