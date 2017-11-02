News

Seeking mental health help just got easier, cheaper

SEEK SUPPORT: Help is at hand for people suffering mental health issues. kieferpix
by Elyse Wurm

RESIDENTS seeking support for mental health issues have received a big boost to support.

Online videoconferencing with consultants such as psychologists, social works and occupational therapists can now be claimed through Medicare.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud this morning announced the new telehealth initiative, which he said would help remove the tyranny of distance for people living in rural and remote areas.

"I often hear travel times and the fear of others knowing you're receiving help stops people from putting up their hand for assistance, so that's why were we've introduced this new service to improve mental health access,” Mr Littleproud said.

"This new measure means you can now claim the Medicare rebate for online videoconferencing mental health consultations with psychologists, social workers and occupational therapists and I think this is a major step forward to support better mental health in the bush.”

Through the new Better Access program, up to seven of the 10 consultation sessions now available through Medicare mental health plans will be available through telehealth.

"One of the first four sessions will be face-to-face, to help build a personal connection with the treating mental health professional, but after that you can receive support in the comfort of your own home,” Mr Littleproud said.

"From November 1 this year, those living in rural and regional communities will be able to claim a Medicare rebate for timely and convenient online videoconferencing consultations with psychologists and other allied mental health professionals.

"Not only does this new initiative significantly reduce the inconvenience, time and expense of having to travel to larger centres or a major city, but also mental health professionals will be able to connect sooner with their rural and remote patients in need of psychological services.”

The federal government will invest $9.1million in the initiative over four years.

