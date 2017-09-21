SEIZED: Huge haul of illegal firearms uncovered

MORE than 70 illegal weapons have been seized from a property near Tenterfield.

New South Wales police in a joint investigation with Queensland Police executed a search warrant at a property at Tenterfield about 7.20am yesterday.

The search warrant related to a Queensland Police Service investigation and was executed on their behalf.

During the search police uncovered and seized 73 long arms, a crudely-manufactured .22 calibre bolt-action pistol, a replica revolver, and 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Guns seized at Tenterfield property Contributed

In a vehicle at the location, police also located and seized three further firearms, one of which was loaded.

None of the seized firearms are believed to be registered and were not being safely stored.

A 67-year-old man was spoken to at the location and his firearms licence has been suspended pending further inquiries.