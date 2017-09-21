28°
News

SEIZED: Huge haul of illegal firearms uncovered

Guns seized at Tenterfield property
Guns seized at Tenterfield property contributed
Jonno Colfs
by

MORE than 70 illegal weapons have been seized from a property near Tenterfield.

New South Wales police in a joint investigation with Queensland Police executed a search warrant at a property at Tenterfield about 7.20am yesterday.

The search warrant related to a Queensland Police Service investigation and was executed on their behalf.

During the search police uncovered and seized 73 long arms, a crudely-manufactured .22 calibre bolt-action pistol, a replica revolver, and 200 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

Guns seized at Tenterfield property
Guns seized at Tenterfield property Contributed

In a vehicle at the location, police also located and seized three further firearms, one of which was loaded.

None of the seized firearms are believed to be registered and were not being safely stored.

A 67-year-old man was spoken to at the location and his firearms licence has been suspended pending further inquiries.

Topics:  firearms illegal weapons qps tenterfield

Warwick Daily News
Alpaca orphaned after senseless slaughter

Alpaca orphaned after senseless slaughter

Neighbour labels horrific killings 'dog act'

Info sought on 'no confidence' vote

Minister Mark Furner.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner has declined to comment

Southern Downs set to sizzle

At 33, Sunday's maximum is set to be 10 above average.

Heatwave looming for Queensland will bring a heightened fire danger

Four day blitz nabs 20 drug drivers in Warwick

TOO HIGH: Acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid was disappointed by the number of drug drivers caught.

Police catch drivers under the influence of marijuana, MDMA

Local Partners