Self-serve checkouts on hold

Wooworths will not be introducing self-serve checkouts in the near future to its Warwick store.

WOOLWORTHS has been spruiking plans to replace all traditional checkouts with self-service at many of its stores across Australia but Warwick shoppers will have to wait to enjoy faster supermarket trips.

Only 20% of Woolworths stores across Australia were yet to offer self-service including Warwick.

A Woolworths spokesman said the Warwick store was on the retailer's radar for self-serve checkouts but had not been prioritised.

"We're always looking at ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers and will share any new plans with the Warwick community at the appropriate time.”

He said the opening of a Coles store in Warwick later this year may hasten plans for a self-serve offering at Woolworths in Rose City Shoppingworld.

"We want our customers to have a choice about how they pay for their groceries and we know self-serve checkouts are very popular in our stores nationwide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coles has moved in the other direction to Woolworths, bringing back more belted checkouts to stem grocery theft.