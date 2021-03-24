Senator accused of ‘slut-shaming’ Higgins

Senator Eric Abetz has been accused of 'slut-shaming' Brittany Higgins who was allegedly raped at Parliament House.

Sue Hickey, who was until recently a member of the Tasmanian Liberal Party, released a statement of comments made on the floor of state parliament about private conversations she had with Mr Abetz at a Hobart citizenship ceremony.

Senator Eric Abetz is accused of slut-shaming a woman who was allegedly raped in Parliament House. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

She said during the conversation she asked him if the then-unnamed minister accused of rape was Attorney General Christian Porter.

"The senator quickly responded that, 'yes, it was the First Law Officer of the Nation, Christian Porter, but not to worry, the woman is dead and the law will protect him'," she said.

"He then said, 'as for that Higgins girl, anybody so disgustingly drunk who would sleep with anybody could have slept with one of our spies and put the security of the nation at risk'."

Tasmanian independent MP Sue Hickey accused Eric Abetz of the comments in a bombshell statement. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Ms Hickey said she "accepted" they were "deeply held views by the senator".

"However they are not endorsed by our wider community, who view this judgment as slut shaming."

Speaking in a Senate legislative committee on Wednesday, Mr Abetz said he had drafted a statement "categorically denying" that he made the comments.

He said they were "mischievous assertions made under parliamentary privilege".

"As somebody who helped set up a women's shelter before I entered parliament - I was on the inaugural committee of it, I was its honorary legal adviser for 10 years, I saw all sorts of victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, etc - to suggest that I would make light of a rape allegation is horrendous, categorically denied by myself, and a full statement will be made."

He said Sue Hickey had been kicked out of the Liberal Party this week.

"One can imagine what has occasions these outbursts by her," he said.

Originally published as Senator accused of 'slut-shaming' Higgins