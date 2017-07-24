21°
Senior constable from Southern region stood down

Elyse Wurm | 24th Jul 2017 4:19 PM
STOOD DOWN: A Senior Constable from the Southern region has been stood down pending an investigation.
STOOD DOWN: A Senior Constable from the Southern region has been stood down pending an investigation. Molly Glassey

A 39-YEAR-OLD has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service amid allegations of inappropriate access and disclosure of information.

The senior constable from the Southern region is the subject of an investigation and will be tasked with non-operational duties.

As a result, he has been issued with a notice to appear for charges of computer hacking and misuse, section 408E of the Criminal Code Act 1899 and improper disclosure of information, section 10.1 of the Police Service Administration Act 1990.

The officer is due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on August 14.

A statement from Queensland Police Media said the police service have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct to maintain a commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability.

It presses this does not mean that the allegations against the officers have been substantiated.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon could not comment further on the allegations.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  senior constable stood down warwick magistrates court warwick police

