News

Senior cop stood down over DV claims

by Thomas Chamberlin & Kate Kyriacou
17th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
One of Queensland's most senior police officers has been stood down today over domestic violence allegations.

The Courier-Mail has tonight confirmed an investigation has been launched into a member of the senior executive.

"An investigation into the allegations is ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The investigation has not resulted in any charges being laid at this time.

"More specific details about the member cannot be provided to protect the identity of the aggrieved.

"The QPS has a zero-tolerance approach to domestic and family violence and expects high standards of its members."

 

 

 

