Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood2
Politics

Senior Minister to stand down at election

by Domanii Cameron
10th Sep 2020 10:27 AM

SENIOR Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham has announced he will not recontest his seat at the upcoming October election.

"It has become very clear to me that I cannot maintain my medical registration as a doctor and give 100 per cent to this job," he told Parliament today.

"And the people of Stafford and Queensland deserve 100 per cent."

Dr Lynham has held the seat of Stafford since 2014, which has a margin of about 12 per cent.

He said he would speak further on it later today.

More Stories

anthony lynham election palaszczuk government politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE ASHES: $6.7m rebuild begins at Warwick East

        Premium Content FROM THE ASHES: $6.7m rebuild begins at Warwick East

        Community School principal reveals challenging journey to reconstruct one of the oldest Queensland schools following tragic blaze.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated...

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...