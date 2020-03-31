Seniors face months on end of strict isolation

STAYING CONNECTED: Rita Davey sends pictures on a text chain to her friends of her garden to sstay connected and busy.

FACED with the possibility of months confined to their homes the over seventies of Warwick have come up with a new way to stay connected.

Rita Davey of Warwick Senior citizens welfare association has started a text chain between tens of seniors all over the Rose City as elderly are urged to stay indoors due to coronavirus.

“We send each other pictures of our morning coffee, our colouring, art and it’s like we’re still doing it together,” she said.

“It’s not just members of the association either, we’re reaching out to all seniors especially those living alone here to show them we’re going to check up on each other.”

On Sunday night, Scott Morrison urged seniors over 70 to only leave the home if it was absolutely neccesary.

To combat the blues, Mrs Davey said every day herself and a group of seniors take pictures of what they’re doing and send it to all of their friends.

She said a classic phone call with several poeple a day has also been a great way to keep in contact with people she’d normally see at the centre of the bowls club.

Mrs Davey has praised the community for the many ways in which it has worked to support the elderly staying away from the public.

“We definitely have more anxious seniors than others but the services they can get in the home are just fabulous and it makes us feel like we aren’t alone in this,” she said.

Merle Bamberry, 94 said while she’s lived alone for years and won’t be getting out much now, she’s never truly alone.

“I speak to my neighbours across the road and there’s always the telephone and paper to stay connected to the outside world,” she said.

“So it doesn’t bother me one bit.”

Spending the days reading and in her garden, Mrs Bamberry said country seniors are used to staying in.

“You’ve always got to have a stocked up pantry and the Carey brothers send me my groceries so I’m all set.”

Rose City Fruits Owner Justin Van Twest said the store’s new delivery service has been heavily utilised by the elderly.

“It’s very beneficial to the vulnerable members of the community,” he said.

“They ring up and we can provide fruit, vegetables, eggs, bread and milk, in the hope that we can do the right thing by them and they can do it by us.”

Mrs Davey said she’s reminding everyone to treat isolation as a mindset.

“We’re not alone truly, modern technology has given us that,” she said.

“We haven’t cancelled, we’ve postponed things because it won’t be forever and we’ve still got each other even if we’re far apart.”