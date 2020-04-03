Seniors first in the world to get new flu jab

THE POINTY END: The coronavirus outbreak has seen a rush on flu vaccines, leading to fears there will be a shortage across the Southern Downs. Picture: News Regional Media

RESIDENTS over 65 are now eligible to receive their free seasonal flu immunisation, which this year contains a stronger vaccine, however, medical centres across the Southern Downs are concerned the coronavirus panic will mean they are in short supply.

The new vaccine is called FLUAD Quad and inoculates the receiver against the four strains of influenza to which people aged 65 and above are most vulnerable and is only approved for that particular demographic.

The region’s medical centres say the coronavirus pandemic has seen an early rush in flu jabs and will likely result in a shortage closer to the typical flu season.

Rose City Medical Centre practice manager Steph McConnell said vaccinations were allocated based on the previous year’s numbers.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic causing an early rush on flu immunisations, she was concerned medical facilities would soon run low.

“Last year there wasn’t this hype around getting the flu vaccine, so if they go by those numbers we’re probably going to end up short, because we’ll probably have triple the amount this year,” Ms McConnell said.

“They’ve released this new strain early to make sure the elderly don’t get the flu or flu-like symptoms at the same time they do these other viruses, but we’ve already had about three times the amount of calls to book in for a vaccination.

“Another problem is people getting their flu vaccination early. If that happens, they run the risk of having it not last through the winter – if you’re getting your vaccination a month earlier than you normally do, you run the risk of it not even lasting to August or September.”

In a statement, the vaccine’s manufacturer Seqirus stressed the flu vaccine would not immunise the receiver against the coronavirus, but it would prevent them from getting both viruses simultaneously.

“FLUAD Quad does not protect against Covid-19 infection. In general, symptoms of Covid-19 and the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus, tend to be similar, although the two types of virus are very different,” they said.

“FLUAD Quad also contains an adjuvant, a substance added to the vaccine to help the body make antibodies against the influenza virus. (These) are sometimes used for older adults as the effectiveness of the immune system decreases with age.”