25°
News

Seniors on board for orienteering

Sophie Lester
| 12th Aug 2017 4:23 PM
Experience orienteering as part of Seniors Month on the Southern Downs.
Experience orienteering as part of Seniors Month on the Southern Downs. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR Liz Bourne, orienteering is a sport for life.

The publicity officer for the Bullecourt Boulder Bounders said the navigational skills learnt from the activity were valuable at any age.

That's why the group has been keen to share their passion for the sport with more senior members of the community.

The Boulder Bounders will host a bush orienteering course on the Granite Belt this morning, as well as a park and street orienteering event beginning from Leslie Park next Sunday as part of Southern Downs Seniors Month.

"Orienteering is a really fun way to exercise both the brain and body while exploring the town,” Ms Bourne said.

"It's as mentally stimulating as it is physical, and as a thinking person's sport it means someone who isn't a good runner could still out-compete the faster contestants if they have good navigational skills.

"We've been involved with seniors month for a few years and feel the park events are a good way to introduce people to the basics of the sport in a nice friendly environment.

"People can get an idea of orienting maps, which direction to go in and how far something is without being out in the bush where visibility and terrain is more difficult.”

Ms Bourne said the sport also tended to be quite social, with between 30 to 50 people attending the regular club events.

"People are able to talk to their friends about what they saw on the route and how they handled different aspects of the run,” she said.

"If you don't want to be competitive you can just stick with your friends and do it for fun.

"As long as people can walk and handle the terrain there are few impediments to orienteering.

"We've had people who have started out in park orienteering and have then stepped up to the more challenging bush courses.”

A lifelong lover of the sport, Ms Bourne emphasised how orienteering is suited to any age.

"We do find people who find a love of it at a young age will stick with it but that doesn't mean you can't learn as a senior,” she said.

"It's a good family sport too, so you will often see three generations competing.

"My own mother only gave it up when she was 88 but at the recent World Championships I was at in New Zealand there were people in their 90s competing.”

The park and street orienteering event will run from 3-4pm next Sunday, August 20, starting from Leslie Park.

Over 60s can attend for free. For more information, phone Liz on 46836374.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bullecourt boulder bounders events health orienteering seniors week whatson

Driver killed in Cunningham Hwy crash

Driver killed in Cunningham Hwy crash

A 50-YEAR-OLD woman has died after her car collided head-on with a truck on the Cunningham Hwy.

Allora women aid girls abroad

Teachers and students of the Kopiu Primary School in the Solomon Islands, one of the places to received kits from Australian Days for Girls teams.

Southern Downs best in sewing give hope for girls doing it tough

Have a laugh, save a life

LAUGHS ALL ROUND: Comedian Lindsay Webb will be performing as the headliner for the Wander Beyond Blue Yonder show coming to Warwick on Thursday, August 17.

Comedy show proves laughter is the best medicine

Southern Downs 'second-class citizens' in technology

GREAT WORRY: Brett Bender is concerned he and fellow Allora residents are being put at serious risk by unreliable phone service.

Allora rues poor mobile coverage

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Cowboys coach lists hooker as key in finals

CLASS: Bart McIntosh, pictured with ball last Sunday, scored three tries in the Warwick playoff win in reserve grade this week and will play finals footy this weekend.

Warwick going for third win this season against finals opponent

Super Sprints action returns to Morgan Park Raceway

SPEED: Warwick driver Yve Stocks in action in round 3A in the Queensland Super Sprints.

Organisers hope each driver will have eight runs for weekend

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

The Sunshine State's laidback lifestyle leads us into a love of books about love

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $320,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

&quot;Wingarra&quot; - 1,727ha- Rodgers Creek, Warwick

Rodgers Creek 4370

Rural 10 6 6 $2,700,000

Wingarra is located at Rodgers Creek, 28 kilometres west of Warwick and is 1,727.74ha (approx. 4269 acres) on 10 titles. The property consists of mixed land of...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Quality 10 Acre Grazing Block Close to CBD

Lot 5 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

6 Separate Titles. This quality 10 Acre fertile grazing block situated close to the CBD, Condamine River and Scots PGC College. Features two large sheds 18mx18m...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage